Jewish American leaders meet IDF Spokesman
Arutz Sheva Staff,

IDF Spokesperson IDF spokesperson meets AIPAC leaders IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman met Tuesday with AIPAC CEO Howard Kohr and head of AIPAC's Jerusalem office Cameron Brown. The three discussed the cooperation between the military and the organization and its contribution to establishing the IDF legitimacy in the United States. Zilberman called the meeting "enlightening."





