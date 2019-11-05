Military Trilateral meeting between Hellenic Armed Forces, IDF

The second Military Trilateral meeting between the Hellenic Armed Forces, the Cyprus National Guard and the Israeli Defense Forces took place in Cyprus. The meeting was led by Maj. Gen. Amir Aboulafia, Head of the IDF Planning Directorate, Rear Admiral Dimitrios Kavoulakos, Director of Strategy and Policy Division of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff and Brigadier General Michael Parparis, Commander of Cyprus XX Armour Brigade.



During the meeting, Maj. Gen. Amir Aboulafia, Head of the IDF Planning Directorate met with the Cypriot Chief of National Guard, Lt. Gen Ilias Leontaris.

During the meetings, the parties discussed mutual security challenges, regional stability as well as future regional engagement.