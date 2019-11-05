Gantz: Netanyahu wants third election

Blue and White leader blames PM Netanyahu for coalition negotiations deadlock at halfway point of his mandate to form government.

Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz accused Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of attempting to force a third round of elections.

"Netanyahu is not ready to give up the block. Netanyahu is not ready to give up immunity. Netanyahu is not prepared to discuss the unity government's basic lines," Gantz tweeted Tuesday,

He said, "Netanyahu wants to drag Israel into a third election campaign. I will do everything to make sure that doesn't happen. I will do everything to form a government."

Tomorrow, two weeks will have passed since Gantz received the mandate to form the government from President Reuven Rivlin. Gantz will have two more weeks to form a coalition before he will have to return the mand to the president.

The Likud and Blue and White parties have remained deadlocked in negotiations to form a unity government. The Blue and White party has demanded that the Likud enter the coalition without the haredi and religious-Zionist parties, a demand Likud has refused.

Earlier, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Likud) suggested that Knesset members pretend Israel has already held a third election.

Speaking at a Budget Department conference, Kahlon pointed out that new elections are likely to bring the same results.

"If there are new elections - it'll be the same thing. There's no decision. So let's pretend that we already held new elections, and form a government," he said.

"Each bloc tried to form a government with members of its own bloc - and it didn't work. When there is a tie, we split the points between us."