Doctor suspected of killing his wife regains consciousness

Dr. Giora Frapp Perry today regained consciousness after being injured running away from police, he is suspected of murdering his wife Esther Aharonovich. The court extended his arrest until Thursday and security was placed around his room at Barzilai Hospial.

Perry told his investigators that he doesn't remember anything, even though Police have stated that he was found with evidence that he was involved in the murder, including his private firearm. Perry, 67, was injured moderately after his car flipped during his attempt to evade the police.

Perry was the first Israeli doctor to work at the Red Cross and is considered highly respected in the field of humanitarian medicine.

Aharonovich, a mother of four and grandmother of nine was laid to rest, yesterday (Monday) at Chevel Shalom Cemetery. The community they lived in are in shock with none of their neighbor believing what has occured. The couple had been together for 10 years.