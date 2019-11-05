Meet David Elhayani: new Yesha Council chairman

David Elhayani elected Chairman of the Yesha Council of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Chairman David Elhayani of the Jordan Valley Regional Council has been elected Chairman of the Yesha Council of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Elhayani edged Chairman Yigal Lahav of the Karnei Shomron Council 13 votes to 12.

He will replace Kadumim Council President Hananel Durani, who has been in office since November 2017.

Outgoing council head Durani stated: "I wish good luck to my friend David Elhayani. I am confident and confident that he will successfully lead the settlement in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley to the Council's overarching goals - sovereignty and one million residents of Judea and Samaria. I will help him as much as I can."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called Elhayani and told him that he would continue to work with him in full cooperation to strengthen the communities within his council.

Elhayani (59) has served for 11 years as head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council and has been a member of the Yesha Council for many years. He is a farmer, a resident of Argaman in the Jordan Valley since 1983, a father of three and a grandfather of five.

Four candidates ran in the elections: Mount Hebron councilor Yochai Damari, head of Gush Etzion council Shlomo Ne'man , Jordan Valley Councilor David Elhiyani, and Karni Shomron council head Yigal Lahav.