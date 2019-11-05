Praying for rain at the tomb of the Prophet Samuel

מתפללים לגשם בקבר שמואל הנביא

1500 elementary school students from all over the country arrived on Tuesday to the Prophet Samuel’s Tomb near Jerusalem for a day of prayer for rain. The event was held at the initiative of the Reishit Yerushalayim Association in cooperation with the Ministry of Religious Services.

The students were accompanied by a guide who explained the history of the site from the time of the Prophet Samuel and the Hasmonean battles to the War of Independence. During the tour, the children met street performers who acted out the Bible stories.

The culmination of the day was the moving prayer session held by the students for a rainy winter.

Shiran Paz, the activity coordinator, said: "Reishit Yerushalayim, which leads thousands of students in tours of Jerusalem and its environs throughout the year, sees cooperation with the Ministry of Religious Services at these events as an expression of the cooperation between the various actors for the benefit of Israeli children. We thank National Park Director Amos Tal and Site Director Ephraim Moreno for the great help in making today's success."