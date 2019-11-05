Reality TV Star, fighting for her life

Inbal Nativ, who participated in the 4th season of the Israeli version of The Amazing Race has battled for the last 4 years with cancer. She wrote on social media that she "just received the worst possible results...the cancer has returned for a 3rd time."

She further wrote; "I knew something was wrong for the last 3 weeks, the pain returned and i was always tired, but I didn't expect these results. I have a large growth in my kidneys, numerous growths in my lungs and a growth in my spine.

Inbal requested from the public; "pick up your heads and say thank you that you can walk and are healthy. You can dream of cars and money, my only dream is that I live. Anyone who can help donate please do so, and i'm not embarrassed to ask, for two years we have survived on my family's money."