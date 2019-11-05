Man dies week after his wedding

Ofir Hartuv collapses due to heart attack in gym 1 week after getting married. His family donated his kidneys

Ofir Hartuv, 28, suddenly collapsed in the gym during a workout, he was rushed to hospital but there they unfortunately had to pronounce him as dead.

Ofir passed away from a sudden heart attack, only a week after his got married.

His family agreed to donate his kidneys, they wished to add that "dear Ofir always loved to help, even after his death."

The hospital staff requested soon after his death that his kidneys be removed as the time frame is very small, the family even in their time of grief agreed to do so.