Hamas: Egypt preventing Haniyeh from leaving Gaza

The Hamas terror organization on Tuesday confirmed that Egypt is preventing Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh from leaving Gaza, Israel Hayom reported.

Haniyeh heads Hamas' Diplomatic Bureau, but is limited in his ability to leave Gaza, Israel Hayom noted.

Haniyeh's deputy, Mousa Abu-Marzouk, said that for three years, Egypt has prevented Haniyeh from leaving Gaza, so that he will not meet their political rivals. As a result, Haniyeh will not join a Hamas delegation to Cairo, which leaves Wednesday and will visit additional countries as well.

Speaking to Dar al Khayat, Abu-Marzouk added that Hamas is not currently negotiating with Israel regarding a prisoner swap, because "it is impossible to hold direct talks with Israel," and that no direct or indirect negotiations are being held on the issue.

"It will be via Egypt, and there's nothing new about that," he said.

Haniyeh has visited Egypt at least twice in the past three years, in both 2017 and 2018.