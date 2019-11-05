Blue and White divided on unity government plan

Yesh Atid faction of Blue and White party refuses to back unity government with the Likud on basis of President's compromise plan.

Yesh Atid, one of three factions within the larger Blue and White party, is working to prevent the formation of a unity government with the Likud on the basis of the compromise plan offered by President Reuven Rivlin, under which the premiership would be effectively shared by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz.

Netanyahu would serve first as premier under the arrangement suggested by Rivlin, though Gantz would serve as ‘interim prime minister’ should Netanyahu be indicted.

According to a report by Kan Bet, during a meeting of Blue and White lawmakers Monday night, a majority of MKs from both the Israel Resilience and Telem factions within Blue and White endorsed the formation of a unity government on the basis of Rivlin’s compromise plan.

Most lawmakers from the Yesh Atid faction, however, rejected the plan in favor of the formation of a unity government which would rely on the support of the predominantly Arab Joint List party.