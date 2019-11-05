Haredi MK: 'The Left would give me everything I want'

MK Gafni says left would give him everything he asked for, and 'knows how to keep promises,' but most of his voters come from the right.

MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) on Tuesday called on the Israeli public to examine itself after Rabbi Firer was forced to cancel a fundraising event for a his medical aid organization Ezra Lemarpe.

"The fact that Rabbi Firer had to cancel his fundraising event for Ezra Lemarpe is an embarrassment to Israeli society. This is a red line and we need to do soul-searching," Gafni said at an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) conference.

Criticizing politicians and the media for their incitement against the haredi community, he added: "They are always working against the haredi community. In the media, they emphasize that haredim do bad things, not to mention the law enforcement systems."

"The Supreme Court changed the status quo. If it would have left it to the public system, we wouldn't insist on anything. The supermarkets are our answer to the court's intervention."

Emphasizing that he "does not want to change the State," Gafni said: "All I want is that what we had until now is what we will have in the future. [Blue and White Chairman MK Benny] Gantz said there won't be buses in Bnei Brak on Shabbat (the Sabbath)? A real thank you to him."

Regarding his refusal to hold coalition negotiations with Gantz, Gafni replied: "They would give me everything I wanted, and the left also knows how to keep its word. But I'm working for the sake of the traditional Israelis, who are mostly on the right."