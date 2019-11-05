Decade-old McDonald's burger still looks good enough to eat

Hamburger and fries bought as McDonald's closed its Iceland branches were bought to test if they would decompose, owner says.

A McDonald's hamburger and fries served 10 years ago still looks good enough to eat, with no signs of mold or decay.

The meal, which is currently housed in a glass cabinet in Snotra House in southern Iceland, was purchased by Hjortur Smarason just before Iceland closed its three McDonald branches at the end of October 2009.

"I had heard that McDonald's never decompose so I just wanted to see if it was true or not," The Sun quoted Smarason as saying.

Ten years later, the meal hardly looks older. A livestream of it is available online for free, and according to the hostel, up to 400,000 people watch the streaming every day.

Speaking to BBC News, Snotra House owner Siggi Sigurdur said the "old guy" is "still there, feeling quite well" and that people from around the world come to his hostel to see the burger and fries.

"It's a fun thing, of course, but it makes you think about what you are eating. There is no mold, it's only the paper wrapping that looks old."

Initially, Smarason stored the meal in a plastic bag in his garage. After three years, he decided to donate to Iceland's National Museum, but after a few years, the museum decided that it was not equipped to preserve it and returned the meal to Smarason - minus some of the fries, which museum staff said curious guests ate, the NZ Herald noted.

After that, Smarason brought the food to a different hostel in Reykjavik, and from there it was moved to Snotra House.

"This hamburger preserves itself," Smarason concluded.

The Sun said McDonald's had not yet replied with a statement.