"I'm continuing in my brother's footsteps"

The day before that A company, 13th Golani Brigade led by David Sarel, left their tour of the Gaza border the day started as normal. At 9:30 a.m. their was an IED discovered on the fence and at 11:00 a.m. a strange vessel was seen floating close to Zikim beach, and its still early.

Today, is the 5th anniversary to his big brother's falling in the 2014 Gaza War (Operation Protective Edge), and today David is leaving this dangerous and challenging area.

In an interview to Israel HaYom, David said "I haven't finished with Gaza, this is very challenging area, from a professional and tactical point of view and also from a personal one. I was able to return to the area where my brother was killed, and say, I have been broken, my family is unbroken, that gave me a lot of strength."

David Sarel was only 12 days in the IDF when he was told his brother was killed, he missed a call from Benia earlier that day and he was the one who opened the door to the officers who came to tell the family the worst of all. "After 2 weeks I returned to my training in Golani, with no special treatment. Today, I'm dealing with lots of issues that should have been dealt with earlier, but today the wounds are larger and deeper"