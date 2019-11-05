יבנה: מפעיל עגורן שחש ברע חולץ בשלום
Watch: Drama at 200 feet in the air
Rescuers bring crane operator in central Israeli city of Yavne safely to the ground after he felt faint.
The complex rescue
Firefighting and Rescue Services, Rehovot
In Other News...
