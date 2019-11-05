Number of female soldiers in mixed-gender units to increase

Change comes as army seeks to move male soldiers to infantry and armored corps, where there are manpower shortages due to shortened service.

The IDF has decided to increase the number of female soldiers in mixed-gender battalions.

Ma'ariv journalist Tal Lev Ram reported Tuesday that the army is changing the gender ratios in those units in order to move more male soldiers into the infantry and armored corps, where there is a shortage of manpower due to the effects of the shortening of the length of service for male soldiers.

The number of girls serving as fighters has grown fourfold over the past three years. In light of this, the manpower mix in the border protection system is different than previously, with 65% male and 35% female, compared to 55% and 45% previously.

In the Home Front rescue battalions, the ratio now stands at 60% female compared to 40% male. In air defense the ratio is 55% female compared to 45% male.