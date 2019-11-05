Rumors that Liberman will compromise are 'utter nonsense'

MK Avigdor Liberman, who chairs the Yisrael Beytenu party, on Tuesday morning denied reports that he would soften his demands on the issues of religion and state in order to push Blue and White into forming a coalition.

"This morning I heard and read utter nonsense from journalists in various media regarding things that Yisrael Beytenu is supposedly planning: compromises on the issues of religion and state, joining one bloc or another," Liberman tweeted.

"None of these reports have any connection to reality or any basis, and they are the sole responsibility of those who wrote them and of the analysts!"

On Monday night, News 12 reported that Liberman was expected to begin a series of meetings with party members, senior party officials, and municipal officials in order to reach a "final agreement" on what to do regarding the political deadlock.

Earlier on Monday, MK Ayelet Shaked, former Justice Minister and chairwoman of the New Right party, met with Liberman and later with the heads of the haredi parties, in an effort to bridge the gap between Yisrael Beytenu and the haredi parties and allow the formation of a narrow right-wing government. No compromises resulted, but both sides were willing to listen to each other.