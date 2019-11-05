Turning journalists overseas into 'ambassadors for Israel'

Nitzan Chen, Director of the Government Press Office (GPO), spoke with Arutz Sheva about the importance of the Christian Media Summit, which was recently held in Jerusalem.

"We decided three years ago to bring 150 journalists, senior journalists, from all over the world, to come here and to get to know Israel," Chen explained, adding that the goal is to turn the journalists - who have an audience of over one billion - into "unofficial ambassadors to spread the truth about Israel."

That truth, Chen said, is "not necessarily the conflict," but also about everything that's "going on in Israeli society."

"We can see the results," he emphasized. "They are covering Israel in a positive way. This is was my dream as Director of the Government Press Office, to carry on with the Christian media, because I think it's important. We don't need to afraid of them, we need to join them, we need to hug them, and we need to use they platforms in order to spread the Israeli narrative."

"Those who are participants in the Christian Media Summit cover the conflict, cover what's going on here from a positive point of view, and they are more pro-Israel rather than pro-our enemies.

"Ii really hope that we can carry on that we have the funds, that we have the budget, so that we can carry on with this Christian Media Summit for the long term as well."