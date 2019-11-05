3 suspects questioned in connection to rape of 7-year-old girl

Police detain 3 suspects for questioning in connection with rape of 7-year-old girl in haredi city near Modi'in.

Police detained three suspects for questioning Tuesday morning in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a seven-year-old girl earlier this year.

Two of the three suspects are Arab residents of the Palestinian Authority who were arrested, then released, earlier in the investigation.

The third suspect detained Tuesday morning is a Jewish resident of the haredi city where the rape took place, and works as a school bus driver in the city in question.

The rape, which took place this spring, was first revealed to the public in June, after police announced that they had arrested 46-year-old Mahmoud Katusa, a resident of the Palestinian Authority town of Deir Qaddis, near Modi’in Illit.

Katusa, who had worked both as a maintenance man at a school in a haredi city near Modi’in, and as a construction worker in the same city, was arrested on May 1st, after being accused of abducting the girl from her school, where Katusa worked, carrying her off to a nearby house Katusa was renovating, and raping her.

Police indicted Katusa, but later dropped the indictment for lack of evidence.