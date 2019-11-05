How can you get a chance to own a piece of land in Israel?

Meet the people who will plow, plant, and fertilize your piece of land according to Jewish Law.

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, an interview with David Ziering, founder of Adama613, an initiative which allows people to buy their own piece of agricultural land in Israel.

Ziering’s farmers will plow, plant, and fertilize your piece of land according to Jewish Law, taking off tithes for the poor, etc. as you will be given the opportunity to drink your own wine, eat your own olives etc. which grew on your own property in Israel.

Also on the show, Josh discusses the escalation in southern Israel – once again, with rockets fired at Jewish communities over Shabbat.