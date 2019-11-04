Rocks thrown at Border Police vehicle near Yitzhar

Two incidents of an attempt to injure IDF soldiers were recorded on Monday evening near Yitzhar and near Bat Ayin.

In one incident, a combination bus carrying Border Police officers who were on their way to replace forces enforcing a closed military area order in the illegal outpost of Kumi Ori was pelted with rocks at the entrance to the community of Yitzhar in Samaria.

There were no injuries or damages. The fighters, who began searching for suspects, located rocks that were apparently prepared in advance by the suspects who were seen fleeing the area.

Earlier, a number of masked Jews threw rocks at a police vehicle and punctured its tires near Bat Ayin.

The suspects fled the scene and police are searching the area in an attempt to locate them.