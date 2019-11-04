US begins process of withdrawing from Paris accord

Trump begins yearlong process of withdrawing the US from the Paris climate accord, a promise he made in 2017.

US President Donald Trump on Monday began the yearlong process of withdrawing the US from the Paris climate accord.

The official announcement cements a promise Trump made in the White House Rose Garden in 2017, when he first announced his intention to withdraw from the global climate change agreement.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the move in a statement quoted by The Hill.

"President Trump made the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement because of the unfair economic burden imposed on American workers, businesses, and taxpayers by US pledges made under the Agreement," Pompeo said. "The United States has reduced all types of emissions, even as we grow our economy and ensure our citizens’ access to affordable energy."

"The US approach incorporates the reality of the global energy mix," he added, arguing "innovation and open markets" will drive emissions reductions.

Trump's views on the deal have been widely criticized by Democrats, environmentalists and even some Republicans, who say the US is abdicating global leadership at a time when urgent action is required to stem the most dangerous impacts of climate change.

The agreement allowed the US to begin the process to withdraw on Monday and finalize the US exit from the agreement on November 4, 2020, one day after the presidential election.

The process will kick off just weeks ahead of a United Nations summit in Spain, where leaders will hammer out final details for complying with the agreement, noted The Hill.

House Democrats have taken steps aimed at preventing Trump from leaving the climate pact, passing a resolution in May that would block the move.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) immediately said the bill "will go nowhere" in the Senate.