Plot to bomb Colorado synagogue

A Colorado man has been arrested for plotting to blow up and poison a local synagogue.according to an affidavit filed Saturday in the US District Court in Colorado, the Denver Post reported.

Richard Holzer, 27, a white supremacist, planned to detonate bombs at the Temple Emanuel in Pueblo.

An undercover FBI agent met Holtzer on Friday after being in communication with him for about a month. Holtzer told the agent that he was a former member of the Ku Klux Klan and is currently a skinhead.

At their meeting, Holtzer presented the bombs he planned to use and also stated that he had poured arsenic into the synagogue's water pipes.

Holtzer said that he did not think anyone would be in the synagogue at the time of his planned attack, but “Holzer stated that he did not think anyone would be there, but that if they were, Holzer would not care because they would be Jews,” according to the affidavit.

He also stated that he had hired the “Mexican Hitler,” to “hex and poison a local synagogue”