'Peace through the people, not the PA leadership'

At the Christian Media Summit at the Orient Jerusalem Hotel in the capital, Arutz Sheva spoke to human rights activist Bassem Eid, and asked what his message is to the summit.

"The Christians in my opinion should be much more active towards the Israeli Palestinian conflict. I think the Christians can play a very important role here, in the Israeli Palestinian conflict.

"Unfortunately, when we look to the Christians these days around the world, they're almost split - they're almost two different Christians. Christians who are pro-Palestinian, and Christians who are pro-Israeli. But we didn't see a Christian who is really pro-Peace. And this is one of the most important issues in my opinion that the Christians first of all should be united, and the Christians in the meantime have to build their own strategy towards the Israeli Palestinian conflict."

Eid elaborated further on his opinion: "In my opinion, by being a pro-Palestinian, that will never help the Palestinians. Because the majority of those who look pro-Palestinian, they have hate towards Israel. And that's a very big problem. With hate you can't build the bridges of peace between two nations."