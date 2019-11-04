Netanyahu asked to delay illegal Bedouin outpost evacuation

The State Attorney's Office today filed a request with Prime Minister and Defense Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to postpone the hearing on a petition by the Regavim movement against delaying evacuating Khan Al Ahmar until March 2020.

This is the sixth petition by Regavim requesting that the State explain why the illegal Bedouin structures were not demolished.

Last year, the State in response to the Supreme Court made it clear the complex would be vacated by the end of June 2018 and later requested an extension to the end of September.

Regavim opposes the new postponement request. "This is the sixth petition we filed in the Khan Al Ahmar case," says Regavim Movement Director Meir Deutsch.

He says, "As early as 2009, the State pledged to vacate the complex. We believe that further postponement after a final judgment (given in the fourth petition) will impair the status of the court and the State of Israel."