Hamas leader threatens to bomb Tel Aviv

Yahya Sinwar says Hamas will make red alert sirens blare in Tel Aviv 'for six months,' will make Benny Gantz 'regret the day he was born.'

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar threatened to bomb Tel Aviv if Israel takes military action against the terrorist organization in Gaza.

"We have a very large military force in the Gaza Strip and hundreds of miles of tunnels. If the enemy thinks about entering Gaza, our men will have it underground," Sinwar threatened.

"If we come to the conclusion that the situation in Gaza will be worsened, we will bomb Tel Aviv and cause red alert alarms for six months," he added.

He claimed that even in the past Hamas knew how to handle Israel well. "We did not hesitate to confront the enemy and knew how to do it without being drawn into the war. Since we are convinced that the confrontation should continue, and that it cannot take place fully - we set up the fence demonstrations, which achieved their purpose."

Sinwar also personally attacked the Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz. "We have over the past few days heard the senior occupation men threatening us - Liberman and Bennett. Gantz also joined the thugs club. Gantz, we're waiting for you, if you ever succeed in forming a government. We will make you regret the day you were born."