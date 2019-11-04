Diplomatic incident over: Jordan returns ambassador to Israel

The diplomatic crisis between Israel and Jordan over the detention of two Jordanian citizens has ended.

An agreement has been reached between the two countries to transfer to the Jordanian security authorities the two Jordanian citizens detained in Israel since August for terrorist offenses.

Brigadier General Meir Ben Shabbat conducted the political talks and even flew to Jordan this morning. At the same time, contacts between the Shin Bet and his Jordanian counterpart were negotiated for security arrangements around the release of the two.

"The State of Israel sees relations with Jordan as a cornerstone of stability in the Middle East and will continue to work to preserve the security of the region," Netanyahu's office said.