Toddler chokes in Jerusalem nursery; condition very critical

Toddler apparently chokes on food, subsequently losing consciousness. He goes to Shaare Zedek Hospital in critical, unstable condition.

MDA staff were called to a nursery in Jerusalem today following a report of a toddler about a year old who had lost consciousness.

The team arriving at the scene immediately began CPR efforts and after the toddler's heart regained a pulse following prolonged CPR operations he was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital in critical and unstable condition while breathing with the aid of a respirator.

An initial clarification of the circumstances of the dire incident indicates the toddler apparently choked during a meal and subsequently lost consciousness.

The hospital said, "Shaare Zedek Medical Center received a 10-month-old baby under sedation and respiration and after resuscitation, after apparently choking on food. His condition is now critical but stable and he was transferred to a pediatric intensive care unit for continued care."

MDA paramedics Yoni Cohen and Moshe Hamad said: "We arrived at the scene in a MDA motorcycle and bimbulance. As soon as we entered the apartment, we saw the toddler unconscious, without a pulse and without breathing.

"During initial medical examinations and while performing CPR, we were told that he had lost consciousness during eating," the two noted.

According to them, "together with the ICU team, we continued the medical care and when the baby's heart returned to beating and his condition stabilized a little we evacuated him in difficult condition to the hospital while he was getting assisted breathing."