Jordanian FM: Prisoners in Israel will be returned this week

Jordanian foreign minister says country's citizens arrested for illegally entering Israel will be freed later this week.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Aiman ​​Safadi stated Monday that the two Jordanian citizens who have been imprisoned in Israel will be returned to Jordan by the end of the week.

Heba al-Labadi and Abed a-Rahman Marei were both arrested while attempting to illegally enter Israel at the Allenby Crossing in August.

Al-Labadi has been on a hunger strike in protest against her arrest, Following a deterioration in her condition, she was evacuated from the Kishon Detention Center last week, where she is being held at Bnei Zion Hospital in Haifa.

Abed a-Rahman Marei's famile claims that he has cancer.

Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel last week in protest against the arrests, which the Jordanian foreign minister called "illegal."

"Putting our citizens' lives in danger is a step worthy of all condemnation. We will consider further protests against Israel so that we understand that we do not intend to give up on this issue," Safadi stated.

An Israeli security official stated: "The two detainees will be released as a favor to the Jordanian government and with a desire to strengthen relations between the two countries. The two are far from being innocent, but relations with Jordan at this time are far more important."

Last week, an Israeli citizen was arrested while attempting to illegally enter Jordan. The IDF has confirmed that the citizen is being held by Jordanian authorities.