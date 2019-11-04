HOT to provide service to residents of Judea and Samaria

The Communications Ministry Director-General and Civil Administration's Staff Officer of Communications on Monday sent a letter to regional leaders and town secretaries in Judea and Samaria, announcing that the HOT communications company will begin providing service to all residents of Judea and Samaria.

In towns which are not physically connected, the services will be provided via wireless means, providing good internet connections and allowing for users to watch NEXT TV.

The decision comes after intervention by Communications Minister David Amsalem (Likud) and a series of meetings which were held. It implements a decision which obligates HOT Telecommunication Systems to provide service to 220 towns which lack its infrastructure.

"This is amazing and happy news for the settlements in Judea and Samaria," Amsalem said. "I promised to deal with this issue and prevent a feeling of discrimination amongst the settlers - and in deed the many towns in Judea and Samaria will now have practical solutions for television, internet, and telephones."

"This is the right and necessary thing to do in these circumstances, and I could not relent on this issue, because the settlements, and the pioneer settlers, are an integral part of the State of Israel and very close to my heart."