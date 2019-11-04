Empowering new immigrants - even before they get to Israel

Nefesh B’Nefesh, the organization dedicated to revitalizing aliyah (immigration to Israel) by minimizing the financial, professional, logistical and social obstacles associated with the process, will be providing prospective olim (immigrants to Israel) with the opportunity to have all their practical aliyah questions answered at events throughout North America.

The events will be held in cooperation with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah & Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel and Jewish National Fund-USA.

In addition to events in Montreal, Toronto, Great Neck and Cleveland; the organization will also be hosting a brand-new workshop for retirees and empty-nesters in Queens on the morning of November 17th and expanded “Aliyah Dollars and Sense” financial workshops in Boston, Teaneck, Atlanta, Chicago and Florida.

Additional events to be offered are “Buying and Renting a Home in Israel” in Los Angeles, San Diego, Queens and Teaneck; an Israel Networking Event for Young Professionals in New York City on November 21st; as well as a Nefesh B’Nefesh Pavilion at the OU Jewish Community Fair on November 24th in New York City where there will representatives from six of the most popular Oleh communities in Israel.



“For many, Aliyah is a lifelong dream, and these events offer individuals of all ages and demographics an opportunity to explore the practicalities of making their Aliyah dreams a reality,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Nefesh B’Nefesh. “These winter events and meetings are designed to empower potential olim by giving them vital resources and networking opportunities to ensure their immigration can be as smooth as possible.”