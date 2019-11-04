Colorado: Men dressed as Jews hand out Holocaust denial fliers

Group of men wearing kippas blame Jews for the slave trade, hand out Holocaust denial fliers at a pedestrian mall in Boulder, Colorado.

A group of men wearing large white kippas and tallesim handed out fliers promoting Holocaust denial and hung up cards bearing anti-Semitic canards on a pedestrian mall in Boulder, Colorado.

The fliers handed out at Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall by the men who appeared to be posing as Jews claimed the Holocaust was “impossible.” The men also said Jews were responsible for the 9/11 attacks, and hung notes on index cards around the mall that claimed “Academia is dominated by Marxist Jews,” Jews run the porn industry,” and “Jews ran the Atlantic slave trade,” the Daily Camera newspaper reported.

The men livestreamed their actions, according to the report.

As of Sunday morning, no reports were filed with police about the fliers, Boulder police told the newspaper.