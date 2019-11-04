Woman murdered in southern Israel identified

Esti Aharonovitch identified as the resident of southern Israel found shot to death Sunday evening. Victim's husband arrested.

The Israeli woman found dead in a moshav in southern Israel Sunday night has been identified as Esti Aharonovitch.

Police cleared Aharonovitch’s identity for publication Monday morning, after she was found shot to death in her home in moshav Talmei Eliyahu just east of the Gaza Strip.

Aharonovitch, 70, worked as an elementary school music teacher before retiring several years ago. She is survived by her four children and nine grandchildren.

Police have arrested Aharonovitch’s husband on suspicion of murder. Officers apprehended the victim’s husband after his car flipped over while he was apparently attempting to flee the scene of the crime.

Locals said they were shocked by the apparent murder, which has rocked the usually quiet town.

“This is a very unusual incident,” said Rikki Peretz, head of the town’s emergency team. “It is still hard to digest what has happened.”

“Ester was a beloved friend, full of life, well known and deeply involved in the community.”

The funeral is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Monday in the Hevel Shalom cemetery.