Tags:Donald Trump
Report: Trump whistleblower willing to answer GOP's questions
Whistleblower who raised concerns about Trump's phone call with Ukrainian president says he's willing to answer questions from GOP lawmakers
President Trump
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaReport: Trump whistleblower willing to answer GOP's questions
Report: Trump whistleblower willing to answer GOP's questions
Whistleblower who raised concerns about Trump's phone call with Ukrainian president says he's willing to answer questions from GOP lawmakers
President Trump
Reuters
Tags:Donald Trump
top