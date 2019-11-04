The law that will prevent an anti-Israel opposition leader

As talks of unity government progress, Israel faces a real possibility that the opposition leader will be an MK who openly supports terror.

A bill proposed by the leading Likud party would prevent Joint Arab List Chairman MK Ayman Odeh from becoming the head of the opposition after a unity government forms.

Currently, the opposition leader receives diplomatic and security updates, as well as other privileges.

"Despite the minority government which is forming and the chance that Ayman Odeh will be in the coalition, we in the Likud are aiming for a unity government led by [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu, and we are preparing for that," explained Likud MK Shlomo Karhi, who spearheaded the bill.

"If a unity government is formed, Ayman Odeh, Chairman of the Joint Arab List whose members support terror, would become, according to current law, the head of the opposition. As a result of that, he would receive special status and privileges, including diplomatic and security updates from the Prime Minister, and he would speak every time the Prime Minister speaks in the Knesset. Constantly providing security updates to those who support terror, and an insane reality such as this, are unthinkable.

"I submitted a bill which would mandate that if no party in the opposition has more than fifteen Knesset seats, the position of opposition leader would be rotated between all the parties in the opposition, the opposition leader will not receive diplomatic and security updates from the Prime Minister, and he will only speak after the Prime Minister in certain special cases.

"The law gives a very high and important status to the chairman of the opposition, since he usually comes from a party which could provide an alternative government. In the case of an opposition made up of parties which hold less than 15 Knesset seats each, none of those would provide such an alternative, and therefore we need to adjust the law to that new situation."