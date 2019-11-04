McDonald's CEO fired

Steve Easterbrook, CEO of fast food giant McDonalds, ousted by company over relationship with employee.

Fast food giant McDonald’s announced Sunday that it has fired its chief executive officer, Steve Easterbrook, citing a relationship with an employee that violated the company’s policies.

According to a statement released by McDonald’s Sunday evening, Easterbrook was removed from his position as CEO after he “violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment” by maintaining a “consensual relationship with an employee”.

The McDonald’s board of directors named the company president, Chris Kempczinski, as Easterbrook’s replacement.

"Chris takes the reins of this great company at a time of strong, sustained performance, and the Board has every confidence that he is the best leader to set the vision and drive the plans for the Company's continued success. He has the right mix of skills and experience to lead us forward having run our U.S. business, where franchisees are delivering strong financial and operational results, and overseen global strategy, business development and innovation,” the company said.

Easterbrook had served as CEO of the company since March 2015.

Easterbrook’s removal comes months after the company was confronted with a public campaign, led by labor activists from Fight For 15, which claimed that 25 McDonald’s employees had been sexually harassed on the job.

The campaign eventually filed 20 complaints on behalf of the workers at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and filed three lawsuits alleging civil rights violations.