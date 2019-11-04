Flu shots arrive in Israel

Health Ministry announces flu vaccines' arrival in Israel, after two people contract H1N1.

All flu shots ordered by Israel's health funds have arrived in the country, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

Half a million vaccinations arrived last week, and another half million arrived on Sunday.

Two people, ages 36 and 55, have already been diagnosed with H1N1-pandemic ("swine flu") influenza, which is included in this year's vaccination.

According to Maariv, the Clalit Health Fund has ordered 1.1 million doses, while Maccabi ordered 467,000, Meuhedet ordered 250,000, and Leumit ordered 115,000.

The vaccinations are available through the health fund nurses, with no appointment, payment, or prescription required.

Last year, 60 people died of flu in Israel, down from the 2017-2018 flu season, when 113 died. In 2018-2019, 226 people were hospitalized for complications of influenza, compared to 296 the previous year.