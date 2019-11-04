Poll: Eastern Europeans fear for democracy's future

YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, surveyed thousands of residents of Eastern Europe, asking for their opinions of democracy, the ruling parties, politics, and the media in their respective countries.

The survey showed that a majority of Eastern Europeans are concerned that their country's democracy will fall, and do not believe what the media reports at all.

The YouGov survey included 12,500 residents of Poland, Bulgaria, Germany, Czechia, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and others. Between 51-61% of residents in these countries, including in Germany, expressed concerns over the future of democracy in their countries.

When asked if they believe elections are held freely and fairly, 75% of Bulgarians responded in the negative, along with 50% of Hungarians and Romanians and 30% of Poles. Only a quarter of respondents answered in the affirmative when asked if the world has become a safer place since communism fell in 1989.

The vast majority of respondents also answered in the negative when asked if their country's media reports reliably, and if they trust what central media reports. Most respondents also said that they do not believe the local government's reports.

In addition, the vast majority believe that "the rule of law and the right to protest are being attacked," and residents of Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Poland and Slovakia expressed concerns that they would suffer personal consequences if they protested against the government.