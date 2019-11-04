'Blue & White needs to understand: It's unity or new elections'

Foreign Minister Katz says there are only two viable options, rejects notion that political deadlock limits Israel's ability to act in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) on Monday morning said that Israel's political deadlock does not influence operational decisions regarding Gaza.

"Anything can happen, and there are no limits," Katz told Kan Reshet Bet.

However, he noted that the politican instability harms Israel's ability to function in general, and any stable government would be better than a situation of uncertainty.

Regarding the current political situation, Katz emphasized that the only viable options are a unity government or new elections. Blue and White's leaders, he said, must understand and internalize the fact that they can either accept the President's suggestion, without boycotts or ruling people out, or Israel will be forced to hold new elections which the public is not interested in.

"We must make decisions without manipulations," he said. "It's either unity or elections." He also rejected outright the rumors claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would like to hold new elections. "I know this for certain," he explained.