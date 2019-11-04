Khamenei: Talks with US won't achieve anything

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared on Sunday there is no point to any negotiations with the United States.

"Even if Iranian officials were naive enough to engage in negotiations with the US, they would certainly not achieve anything," Khamenei said, according to the dpa news agency.

The negotiations would not lead to a change in the current US policy of maximum pressure on Tehran, nor the lifting of US sanctions, he added.

Khamenei’s comments come just days ahead of the 40th anniversary of the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran.

The hostage-taking, which took place soon after the Iranian Revolution in 1979, set the tone for decades of mistrust and poor ties between Washington and Tehran.

On Saturday, Iran unveiled new anti-American murals on the walls of the former US embassy in Tehran, ahead of the 40th anniversary of the hostage incident.

The tensions between the US and Iran have escalated since US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal last year and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

In response to the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and its imposition of sanctions, Iran has scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

The country's nuclear chief said recently that Iran plans to start using a new array of IR-6 type advanced centrifuges for enriching uranium within weeks. Under the terms of the 2015 deal, the Islamic Republic had committed to not using the array until late 2023.