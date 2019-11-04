Smotrich: The bloc is stable

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, chairman of the National Union, on Sunday called on his colleagues to maintain cohesion in the right-wing bloc and not to succumb to pressure from the left to dismantle the bloc on the pretext that a unity government could be formed.

"What prevents the establishment of a unity government today is Gantz disqualifying Netanyahu. All the rest is excuses. The fact that the right came [to the negotiations] as one unit is not a block to a unity government," Smotrich said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

"Just as Blue and White comes in a three-party bloc that has nothing in common except for hatred of Netanyahu, we too can unite. It would be foolish to dismantle the right-wing bloc because, if we do, the only government that can emerge is an Oslo government, a minority government that relies on an Arab majority and owes the Arabs for it. We cannot, under any circumstances, return to such a situation. The first to irresponsibly remove a brick from the wall and cause it to collapse will be guilty of the establishment of such a government," he warned.

"I sincerely hope that Gantz will show the responsibility required, stop the petty politics and the disqualifications and then a government could be established within half a day. If he pulls the country into elections it will be bad, but an Oslo government will be even worse,” said Smotrich.

Listen to the full interview with Smotrich (in Hebrew):

