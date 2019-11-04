Poway to name street after synagogue shooting victim

City Council of Poway to name street in honor of Lori Lynn Gilbert-Kaye who was murdered in attack on Chabad of Poway.

The City Council of Poway, California, is set to name a street in honor of Lori Lynn Gilbert-Kaye, who was killed in the shooting attack on the Chabad of Poway this past April, JTA reported Sunday.

Eva Drive, a short street in northern Poway, will become Lori Lynn Lane if the city council approves the change as expected at Tuesday’s meeting.

Only two homes have driveways off of the street and have both agreed to the name change, said city officials, as has the owner of a 26-acre parcel on the road set for a future residential development.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus told the San Diego Union -Tribune that people connected to the Chabad approached the city with the name change idea. He said “It should have unanimous and enthusiastic support” when it goes before the council for a decision.

The street is located about one mile from the Chabad of Poway where Gilbert-Kaye, 60, was killed and three people were wounded in the April 27 shooting, which took place during the holiday of Passover.

The accused, gunman John Earnest, 20, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder last month.

Earnest told a 911 operator in the moments after the attack that he did it to “save white people from Jews.”

It has been revealed that Earnest did not have a valid hunting license, which is the only way someone under 21 who isn't in the military or law enforcement can legally buy a weapon under California state law.

Earnest also faces charges of murder and attempted murder for the attack, in which one person was killed and three were injured, including the rabbi of the synagogue.

Prosecutors have said he could face the death penalty if convicted of the murder charges.