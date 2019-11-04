Hamas leader: Israel doesn't even have a cabinet

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ leader in Gaza, on Sunday commented on the rocket fire on Israel this past weekend, in light of the political crisis in Israel.

"There is no negotiation between us and Israel. They do not have an active government, they do not have a cabinet to discuss major issues such as the Iranian threat. They cannot make decisive and fateful decisions at this time," Sinwar said.

"We stand ready in front of the enemy and will not flinch. Our soldiers, our army and our regiments are ready to defend and respond," he threatened.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the rocket fire on the city Sderot over the weekend, saying that "We must understand that Hamas is responsible for any attack coming out of the Gaza Strip."

"We are in a very sensitive and explosive security period in several arenas in the east, north and south," Netanyahu continued. "Immediately after the shooting on the Gaza envelope, I convened a discussion of the heads of the defense establishment in the Kirya. I gave instructions about a number of targets that we must attack and therefore the Air Force attacked them. You could surely be impressed by the intensity of the attack.”