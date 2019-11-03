Blue & White offers Justice Ministry to Ayelet Shaked

Naftali Bennett would receive a senior ministry as well (but not the Defense Ministry) if New Right joins a Blue and White government.

Blue and White offered the Justice Ministry to Ayelet Shaked and a senior ministry to Bennett, but not the Defense Ministry, in exchange for joining a government headed by Benny Gantz.

The Defense Ministry will be given to either Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) or Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White).

Channel 13 News reported that Shaked met recently with a line of senior Blue and White officials, including Avi Nissenkorn, Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser.

On Monday, Bennett will meet again with Netanyahu, who is hoping that his talk on appointing Bennet as defense minister will reap fruit. Netanyahu is finding out that Bennett and Shaked are coordinating with each other - on every option on the agenda.

The New Right didn't respond to the report. Blue and White stated: "Blue and White's negotiation team is working toward establishing a unity-government headed by two large parties. No positions were offered to any party, and surely not to small parties."