Who will be the next Likud Knesset delegation chairperson?

Likud ministers and MKs will elect a new chairperson by secret ballot on Monday in place of MK David Amsalem, who was appointed Communications Minister.

The candidates for the post are MKs Miki Zohar and Yoav Kisch. Voting will take place at the party's meeting which will be held at 3 p.m.

The candidate most likely to receive the position is Miki Zohar. Until recently, he chaired the Regulatory Committee during the transition to the formation of the next government. However, with the granting of the mandate to Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz, the Regulatory Committee was transferred to Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn.

MK Yoav Kisch serves as chairman of the Interior Committee - a position he received after Amsalem was appointed the Communications Minister. However, due to the transition period, the Interior Committee does not convene.

If Netanyahu will be the one to form the next government, it is likely that the Knesset member appointed as the Likud chairperson will also become the next coalition chairperson.

Communications Minister Dudi Amsalem said on Sunday evening "Since my appointment as Communications Minister, I've asked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to end my position as chairman of the Likud in the Knesset. In accordance with the prime minister's suggestion, Likud will elect a new chairperson in the meeting on Monday."