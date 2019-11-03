'Ehud Barak is a hypocrite'

Attorney Ayelet Galili, a member of the Likud secretariat and presidency, is furious at the broad platform given to former prime minister Ehud Barak to attack Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

An article by Barak was published on Sunday morning in Haaretz, entitled: "Mandelblit must end the circus," which demands that the attorney general act quickly to prosecute the prime minister.

Galili told Arutz Sheva that she thinks that Barak's words were completely inappropriate and hypocritical. "In my eyes, it was very ironic to read the words Ehud Barak wrote. It's unclear to me what circus he is talking about, when he acted like a political acrobat. As someone who in the past was in the same situation and was suspected of criminal acts and was granted the presumption of innocence, it's not clear to me why when someone else is in the same position, he doesn't think he deserves the presumption of innocence."

"If democracy and its values are so important to him, I don't know what he is complaining about here. What rules of democracy does he use? After all, he is trying to pressure the attorney general and tell him that he's not running things properly. In his own words, he is endangering democracy. These are simply ridiculous words and I don't know how a newspaper like Haaretz published them."

"This is a former prime minister who wasn't an especially successful politician and barely managed to maintain a coalition for a year and a half. From that point on he's been moving from one party to the other, busy with dissolving and splitting parties and even now he's not a success story and didn't succeed in making it into the Knesset."

"Who are we discussing? This is a person tainted by affairs and he's not exactly a good example of a public figure who can preach to others. His whole perception is distorted. To try to influence someone how he should manage a case and on which schedule? It makes no sense that a former prime minister says such things."