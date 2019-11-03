Dr. Kedar: I won't talk about Rabin's murder anymore

"In a demonstration held last Tuesday on October 29, I said heartfelt remarks about a terrible event that had a very profound influence on me 24 years ago: the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin at a peace demonstration in which I participated as an activist in the Netivot Peace movement.

"At a demonstration last Tuesday, I also called for the establishment of an investigative committee to resolve forever the problem of the existing information, evidence and findings that don't match the official version in order to end the rumors and theories that have developed over the years about the murder. Thousands of people expressed their support of my words, including my dear friends at Im Tirtzu and most importantly, the issue rose greatly on the 'media radar.'

"Over the past week, dozens of media outlets have requested interviews regarding my words at the demonstration, and dozens of Israeli citizens have offered to pass on confidential information to me. If I continue to engage in the issue of the murder, I would have to quit all my usual affairs in Middle Eastern and Islamic issues and devote my life to investigating Rabin's assassination, which is a huge, complicated and complex issue.

"I don't believe in 'overlap' and part-time work, and therefore the question I was facing is whether to continue my regular occupation as a Middle East researcher or to change my profession. I made a decision to continue the love of my life (after God, my wife, my children and grandchildren): Middle Eastern studies.

"In addition, there were other reasons I won't elaborate here - possibly in the future. Therefore, I would like to announce that I have ceased any further preoccupation with the questions and contradictions around the mystery of Rabin's murder. I request from the media that from herein on they should turn to the researchers who have more expertise than I do from whom I extracted the information. And I thank all of you - especially the media - for your consideration of my request to leave me alone on this issue.

"However, I stand firmly behind what I have already said, and on the many points, many of my own, that require investigation which I pointed out and which a handful of courageous investigators who have spent years of their lives investigating the truth about the assassination of Rabin have pointed out.

"I say this with certainty, as far as I understand, as an academic and as a veteran intelligence officer who is trained in research work and on the analysis and conclusions from the information - which is uncertain and incomplete. To the best of my understanding and knowledge, my words at the demonstration were the absolute truth as I was convinced by the information presented to me.

"And therefore I again call for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the investigation of Rabin's assassination, which would have the authority to hear the testimony of any person who seems fit, even from behind a screen, and the granting of a moratorium - a pre-pardon - to anyone who needs it.

"This committee is necessary for the people of Israel, for the state of Israel and for Rabin's memory, and will be established only if there is a broad public demand for its establishment. My friends, take action - it's your turn."

"I wish good luck to our state: the State of Israel and its security organizations, and good luck to the people of the giants - the Jewish people, who went through nineteen hundred years of bitter exile, persecution and the Holocaust, and returned to their ancestral land to build and be rebuilt in it. To Yitzhak Rabin, I say when I can: 'Rest in peace, the people love you.'

Thank you,

Dr. Mordechai Kedar, who thirsts for truth.