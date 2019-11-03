"We're going to harness Evangelical 'muscle' to help Israel"

Friends of Zion chief pledges to train tens of millions of Evangelicals to help promote Israel's cause abroad.

Dr. Mike Evans, the founder of the Friends of Zion organization, addressed the opening gala of the group's new Jerusalem museum and media center, which was held in Jerusalem Sunday evening during the opening of the Christian Media Summit at the Orient Jerusalem hotel.

Speaking before Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Evans lauded Ambassador Friedman, before touting the new Friends of Zion media center, which he called a “gift” to the State of Israel that would help train “Christian ambassadors” who will be equipped with the information needed to defend Israel’s image abroad.

“The media center is a gift to Israel," said Evans.

“I’m sure the Prime Minister will agree, there has never been an ambassador to the State of Israel like David Friedman.”

The Friends of Zion founder declared that the new FOZ institute and online media center would help the group train tens of thousands of "Christian ambassadors" to help represent Israel abroad.

“We’re gonna train 100,000 Christian ambassadors to be ambassadors in their own countr[ies], to defend Israel’s brand and to combat anti-Semitism.”

“We’re partnering with Blackboard. It is the largest platform in the world, working with Harvard, Yale – all the universities use Blackboard. It’s a $2.3 billion company.”

“We’ll train these wonderful Christian Evangelicals so they can fulfill what I am doing for the State of Israel.”

“Secondly, we’re creating FOZi, an online academy to train tens of millions of Evangelicals. The power of Evangelical muscle is enormous. It represents almost one billion people. But no one ever harnessed it. And we’re doing that here. We’re creating the first Evangelical thinktank. The first Evangelical research institute. So the State of Israel will know who they are and how they can contribute to the State of Israel.”

Evans also announced the opening of a special “Donald Trump Exhibition” at the newly unveiled Friends of Israel Museum – and hinted at a possible “surprise” from Donald Trump regarding Israel.

“No president in American history has done more for the State of Israel than Donald Trump. And I can’t say anything, so I didn't say anything, but don’t be surprised if there is a surprise coming soon for Israel from him.”

“We Evangelicals don’t want Judea and Samaria sacrificed for pettiness. We don’t want the security of Israel sacrificed for pettiness.”

“There’s something even bigger that we’re focusing on. It is called the State of Israel.”