Rabbi Rafi Peretz: Religious Zionism is being tested

Jewish Home committee will soon issue a call for the public to apply to its public council.

The preparatory committee of the public council of the Jewish Home party met on Sunday for its first meeting along with members of the party leadership.

The discussion at the meeting focused on ways of choosing the members of the council and the issues that the committee will deal with, including the reconnection to the periphery and the traditional Israeli public and the connection to Diaspora Jewry and new communities. A discussion was also held on the relationship between the council and Jewish Home institutions.

The preparatory committee will soon issue a call for the general public to apply to the public council.

Education Minister and Jewish Home chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz said at the meeting: "Religious Zionism is being tested. We're not afraid of challenges. We trust the members to do their work faithfully and build a public council that will provide a place for all shades of Religious Zionism."

The committee currently has five members and a sixth member will be selected in the next few days.

The five elected representatives:

1. Sharon Raus - Deputy Head of the Katzrin Council and member of the Jewish Home presidency.

2. Ya'akov Soler - served five terms as Deputy Mayor of Bnei Brak and formerly CEO of Talpiot College. Chairman of the Jewish Home Municipal Committee.

3. Michael Siman Tov - Director of the Sderot Development Fund, Director of the Sderot Hesder Yeshivah and chairman of the Jewish Home Election Committee.

4. Rebbetzin Dr. Leah Wiesel - Former dean of Orot Israel College and member of the Jewish Home Secretariat.

5. Michael Dochan - Director-General of the Nir Hesder Yeshivah in Kiryat Arba and center representative of Jewish Home.