Director-General of Tiberias municipality resigns

'Another nail in Tiberias' coffin in the funeral procession that Ron Kobi is leading in the city,' a city council member says.

The Director-General of the Tiberias municipality, General Col. (res.) Ofer Azard, announced his resignation on Sunday morning, after less than two and a half years in office.

Ezard, who was appointed the Director-General of the municipality by former mayor Yossi Ben David, continued in his position under current mayor Ron Kobi, leading the municipality despite the crisis it is facing, stemming from the mayor's conduct and failure to approve the city's budget in a timely manner.

In response to Ezard's resignation, city council member Rafael Treblessy said, "Another nail in Tiberias' coffin in the funeral procession that Ron Kobi is leading in the city. Ofer Ezard, a colonel in the IDF who promoted profound changes in the municipal structure and began improving the municipality in the correct and professional direction - feels he can no longer lead in such an irresponsible and unprofessional manner as Ron Kobi demanded of him."

"Ofer has taken on too much responsibility for Ron Kobi's conduct over the past year out of a sense of mission and love for Tiberias. I personally know how important Tiberias and its residents are to Ofer Ezard and therefore I want to personally thank him for all his work for the city and wish him lots of success on his chosen path. I have no doubt that Tiberias lost out badly."

"I hope that the nightmare of Tiberias - Ron Kobi - ends as quickly as possible to minimize damage and begin to repair all the destruction that Ron is wreaking daily with his disgraceful conduct."