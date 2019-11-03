New Right Chairwoman and former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked submitted a bill this morning, Sunday, to apply the State of Israel's law, jurisdiction and administration to the Jordan Valley, Gush Etzion and Maale Adumim areas.

Shaked explained that there is a window of opportunity that should not be squandered. "There is currently a window of political opportunity and readiness from the US for such an annexation process, which will not return."

"Therefore, we must not hesitate or wait, and must take advantage of this window of opportunity immediately and begin the process of applying sovereignty over these areas. This is another reason that the State of Israel should not be dragged into additional elections," Shaked explained.

The bill includes applying sovereignty to Maale Adumim and all the localities of Gush Etzion, Efrat and Beitar Illit, including the commercial and industrial areas, archaeological sites, roads, as well as all Jordan Valley and Megilot regional council communities, including localities: Kochav Hashachar, Rimonim, Maale Michmash, Mitzpe Hagit, Neve Erez, Nofei Prat, Anatot, Kfar Adumim, Mitzpe Yericho, and Migdalim, including the commercial and industrial areas, the archaeological sites, the roads and all the state lands between the communities, in Area C.

"The Jordan Valley, Gush Etzion and Maale Adumim areas have always been an integral part of the historic Land of Israel, the birthplace of the Jewish people. After the nation was exiled from its land, it remained faithful to it in all the lands to which it was scattered, and never ceased praying and hoping to return to its land and renew its political freedom. From this historical and traditional connection, Jews in every generation have strived to return and take hold of their ancient homeland," the explanation of the bill states.